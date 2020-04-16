Homework Brigade is virtual connection for tutoring

WALL TOWNSHIP — Homework help and tutoring has never been more accessible than it is now as students from High Technology High School in Lincroft have opened up a virtual channel of learning targeting students in elementary and middle schools.

It’s almost as though students at High Tech – a specialized career academy that focuses on science, math and technology – were made for continuing schooling through a virtual channel, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep school doors closed and the rest of the world temporarily shut down.

“It’s a big process for everyone, but everyone is adjusting,” Owen MacCarrick, the sophomore class president, said. “We’re very fortunate that a lot of it [school work] is already online.”

But many younger students may not be as familiar with virtual learning through online platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom. And last-minute changes in lesson plans can be confusing for both student and parent, alike.

Owen, a Wall resident who is a graduate of Wall Intermediate School, was quick to get on board High Tech’s Homework Brigade, an online source for homework help and tutoring that initially was brought into fruition by classmates Annie Wang and Rhea Kripalani. The program offers free one-on-one online video sessions up to five times a week with high school volunteers for those in elementary and middle schools.

“They wanted to help people online. Not only to help teach them, but to help them adapt to this online learning,” Owen said.

With varying strengths in specific subject areas, volunteers pick and choose what areas they are best apt to tutor. For Owen, his areas of strength include chess, math and science.

Volunteers, which for now are from the small High Tech student pool, are matched up with area students who are looking for help in those specific areas.

“They try to pair you with someone local that you don’t already know. So you get to meet new people in town and it builds a sense of community which is really great,” Owen said.

With varying softwares out that one could use for virtual learning, those seeking help can choose what they feel comfortable with.

“They ask the tutors and mentees what works best for you. If they say Google Hangouts or FaceTime works best for them, then great. We’ll probably use one of those when we end up meeting,” Owen said.

For Owen, helping others in tutoring or mentoring, helps him break down concepts in his own realm of learning.

“Explaining things to others helps me to better understand things myself. If I can explain something on a second-grade level, or a fifth-grade level, it helps me better myself,” Owen said. “Last year, there was a concept I didn’t get in biology. My teacher simplified it. So when he was explaining natural selection, he explained it in terms of french fries. He would take it in a way that you could understand it. And once you understand it, you can apply it to the concept.”

Some parents may find helping their now stay-at-home student difficult due to the way learning has shifted over the generations. With different learning maps and courses, students in elementary or middle schools may find it more relatable to work with someone who went through a similar path.

“That’s why I think the Homework Brigade is a really good idea. People who are just getting out of it can explain it really well. And that’s what I am looking to do,” Owen said.

Owen just recently was paired with a second-grader in Wall. He said he hopes to start sessions with him soon. The Homework Brigade is open to helping students in first through eighth grades.

“I don’t think schools have necessarily advertised it themselves. So far it’s been mostly word of mouth and spread on social media,” Owen said. “So if a student is struggling and their parent comes across this, we have more volunteers ready than students needing at the moment. If they sign up they’ll get a tutor with them as soon as possible.

“Hopefully once it expands, we can reach out to schools and get their students with us. There are a bunch of students eager to help them.”

Hopeful that the Homework Brigade continues its growth, Owen believes this is the future of tutoring even after normalcy returns in the future.

“This isn’t supposed to be something just for now. As much as it is great to help people with online learning, you’re still tutoring them and getting them into technology in general, which they’re always going to be using,” Owen said. “Getting them used to Google Classroom, FaceTime, Hangouts or whatever it is, can’t hurt. Teaching them how to use technology in the future is still just as beneficial.”

Owen said these younger students in need of tutoring might feel more comfortable using a virtual platform to learn with less intimidation in the comfort of their own home.

“I’m confident that this will continue in the future. It’s not only about tutoring in core subjects. People sign up to be tutors in art and chess. It’s also something that could expand. It’s making a new friend because you’re doing other activities as well,” he said.

While he hasn’t gone on many college visits with the outbreak in full swing, he did enjoy the visit to Princeton University he made earlier in the year. High Tech was recognized twice as both an N.J. Star School, a Blue Ribbon School and the number one STEM school in the country. According to its website, The U.S. Department of Education has described High Tech as a “benchmark school.”

“I saw the opportunity to go to High Tech and when I got in I was very excited,” said Owen, who is looking toward a future in engineering. “Career-wise it’s very great for me.”

For more information on the Homework Brigade, visit its website https://homeworkbrigade202.wixsite.com/hwbrigade.