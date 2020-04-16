Funeral homes adapt to limits on gathering in the era of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY — Funeral homes throughout the state of New Jersey are operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the best of their abilities and are facing profound challenges.

George R. Kelder, CEO and Executive Director of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association said, “The problem that the pandemic has been bringing to people as they are grieving the death of someone in their family, is they’ve been denied access to the individual in the hospital, they have not been able to be beside them as they are dying or when they die and funeral homes are giving individuals the ability to come into the funeral home and briefly say their goodbyes. They see the individual, possibly have prayers or a service with clergy and then to proceed to the place of disposition.”



Mr. Kelder, who lives in Manasquan, said that funeral homes have been suggesting to families of the deceased that they plan public memorial gatherings in the future,after the state of emergency has been lifted.



Kevin O’Brien, funeral director of O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall Township said, “We are 100 percent committed to our community. While the range of services that funeral homes can currently offer is limited, our industry is rooted in helping society during difficult times. While the current health crisis is certainly unprecedented, our standards and principles remain the same.”



Kevin Orender, funeral director of Orender Family Home for Funerals, said, “We are open and continuing to serve families. However, we are very cautious about contact. We are trying to conduct business over the phone to limit exposure. We have families that have come in to make arrangements. We keep the 6-feet social distancing. There will be no public gathering at the funeral home, church or cemetery until further notice.”



Mr. Orender said, “We will let immediate family have a private viewing/service in the funeral home, which will be 10 people including funeral home staff allowed in the building will be strictly enforced. We have been recommending to families to go ahead with the proper disposition of their loved ones and plan on having a memorial service at a later date after the pandemic is over. We can’t hold decedents for any length of time due to state regulations.”

David Vasilenko of Jersey Shore Cremation Services said, “The crematories are backed up. We can’t just go every day now. This is in Ocean County too — Monmouth County, Middlesex County, it’s not just here.”



Mr. O’Brien said, “As everyone has experienced, each passing day brings new guidelines and restrictions and the same applies to planning a funeral. Social distancing rules and “stay at home” guidelines have both caused restrictions in all gatherings including at the funeral home, church and cemetery. Usually it is beneficial to plan funeral services in advance, but with the coronavirus restrictions changing each day, that is just not feasible.”



According to Mr. Vasilenko Monmouth County has one crematory and Ocean County has one crematory, while Middlesex County has two crematories.



“Since public gatherings are currently forbidden, funeral homes are not able to offer public visitations; churches are not offering funeral masses/services; and most cemeteries are limiting attendance at the graveside, if not eliminating all public attendance,” said Mr. O’Brien.

“Religious services will resume, the gathering of family and friends will resume, but that’s all delayed indefinitely until the state of emergency is lifted by the governor,” said Mr. Kelder.



Funeral homes are operating under both a governor’s executive order and an office of emergency management administrative order and need to limit any gathering of individuals in funeral homes or at cemeteries to under 10. The under 10 mark includes family members, the funeral director, staff, clergy and cemetery personnel.



Mr. Kelder said, “We have had family members coming out and they are facetiming a brief service, taking photos, they might Facetime what is happening at the cemetery or crematory just to be able to share it with people outside of the limited circle.”



According to Mr. Kelder, there are no restrictions on burial of deceased loved ones.

He said, “A body can be embalmed, a body doesn’t need to be embalmed, it can be seen by a limited number of family members or it can not be seen by a limited number of family, we can bury and cremate. There are no restrictions.”



“Everyone is going there. We have to explain to families that it might take a couple days before we can go,” said Mr. Vasilenko.



Funeral homes are advised to not store any deceased loved ones, due to not knowing when the end date of the pandemic will be.



“People are really having a difficult time grieving right now… they are going to reopen that grief somewhere in the future, summer, fall, winter for public memorial events where we are going to do this all over again. It’s very complicated and very compounded grief for the family, the community and funeral directors,” said Mr. Kelder.



Mr. Kelder said, “We’re all local funeral homes where the owners and staff live and work within the community that they serve. We see these people everyday, our business is a care-giving business, there is a lot more said with a handshake and a hug than words and we are being denied the ability to do what we are trained to do because we need to help stop the community spread.”



Mr. Kelder would continue and say that the concern is not with the deceased family members when it comes to COVID-19, it’s with the survivors.



“Who knows who has been exposed and who may be asymptomatic and we have an obligation to the community to protect our staff, to protect our families and to protect one another, which are why these limitations are in place,” said Mr. Kelder.

According to Mr. Kelder, who is a resident of Manasquan, Central Jersey is just feeling the brunt of this now, while North Jersey has been fully engaged and taxed with COVID-19 for the last several weeks.



“There is this delay of the virus moving southward through the state and what we are starting to see up north is we’re human too and so our staff is getting sick. We have staff absentees and limitations internally that are putting business pressure on the funeral homes. We are no different than anyone else,” said Mr. Kelder.



Mr. Kelder also mentioned that for the most part, funeral directors are not able to do their work from home. They have to go to the place of death and meet with the family, etc.

Mr. Kelder continued to say they are trying to change some of the aspects of the job around. Funeral directors are beginning to make arrangements over the telephone, by email and obtaining digital signatures for authorization from the family.



“It’s not business as usual for funeral homes. We find ourselves significantly emotionally at a disadvantage because we are here to offer hope and assurance during a time which is bleakest in somebody’s life and we are limited in how we can do that,” Mr. Kelder.



Mr. Kelder said, “Funeral directors are doing phenomenal jobs with what they have to deal with and how they are being limited. They are doing their best and they are seeing to the dignified disposition of the dead right now and they are encouraging families in this downtime to start thinking about creative and meaningful ways to remember their loved ones when we are allowed to gather publicly again.”

