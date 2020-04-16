Distillery helps state troopers replenish hand sanitizer stock

MANASQUAN — A distillery that has shifted part of its production to making hand sanitizer donated more than 20 cases to the State Troopers Fraternal Association last week to ease the supply shortage.

Wayne Blanchard, president of the STFA, headquartered in Manasquan, said the donation from Laird and Company will be distributed to state troopers throughout New Jersey and will “adequately supply all of the State Police road stations and beyond that.”

The STFA is holding a personal protective equipment [PPE] drive in conjunction with Health Professionals and Allied Employees [HPAE] and Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey [PFANJ] during the supply shortage.

“One of our main focuses is helping out our first responders and health care workers,” said Lisa Laird-Dunn, vice president and a ninth generation of Laird and Company.

“When we heard that they were in need, we felt it was important to donate some of our hand sanitizer to them,” she said.

Laird and Company, located in Eatontown, is the oldest distillery in the United States and it is known for its Applejack and apple brandy.

“We’ve been around for a long time, so all throughout history we’ve always answered the call when there is a need,” Ms. Laird-Dunn said.

