At Vic’s in Bradley Beach, pizza for a good cause

BRADLEY BEACH — Vic’s Italian-American Restaurant has given the Bradley Food Pantry a donation of $6,500, following a fundraiser for the pantry, held at the restaurant last week.

The restaurant, which is located at 60 Main Street, had pledged to give the pantry half of its earnings from April 8, and according to owners, the community came together to smash their expectations.

That day the restaurant was busy as if it was like a summer night with a line out the door, according to Travis Semblewski, the restaurant’s co-owner and manager.

“We were not expecting that big of a response,” he said. “The Bradley Beach community, and the community at large, are just caring people. They want to do something and they want to participate. It just shows the big heart that the community has.”

“I am just proud of the entire Bradley Beach community around us for coming out, it just shows how wonderful it is to live in this area,” Mr. Semblewski said.

Vic’s has been a longtime supporter of the pantry. When the coronavirus crisis started to hit home, restaurant owners talked about what more they can do to pitch in.

“When the COVID-19 crisis began, my brother-in-law and I were trying to think of things that we could do to help out,” Mr. Semblewski said, adding that they had considered preparing food for the pantry but decided against it because “the thing needed the most is the money to buy the food.”

Linda Curtiss, director of the Bradley Food Pantry, located at 605 4th Ave, said that when the owners of Vic’s approached them about their idea, she thought the idea was “extraordinary.”

“They offered to give us 50 percent of the proceeds from that day which is an unheard of percentage,” she said.

Ms. Curtiss also thanked the community for pitching in to show their support.

“I heard from a lot of people who said they tried to participate but couldn’t because the phone lines were busy,” she said. “The community is the driving force behind this.”

Their donation could not have come as a better time, as the amount of furlough and laid-off workers has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Bradley Food Pantry demand at the pantry is up 35 to 40 percent. Under normal circumstances, the pantry serves more than 750 families a month, which is now more than 2000 people.

“We are seeing more and more people each day coming every day and we are having to purchase more food than we are used to,” Ms. Curtiss said. “Financial donations are very important in our effort to have enough food for everyone who needs it.”

The pantry is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. Volunteers at the pantry have had to change the way they operate to reduce contact with patrons. Now, instead of patrons coming into the pantry to select food they need, volunteers prepared a bag that they hand to patrons outside.

Residents from local communities access the pantry, with patrons coming from not only Bradley Beach but also Asbury Park, Avon, Belmar, Lake Como, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Grove, Ocean Township, Tinton Falls and Wall.

As far as how long the pandemic will last, she said she believes that the pandemic will last into the summer, which will provide a unique challenge to the pantry.

“My biggest challenge now is getting food to purchase because if you can’t buy pasta at the store, neither can I,” she said. “I am working on other sources at the moment to see where we could buy food.”

