NJ reports 351 new coronavirus deaths; Murphy asks feds for testing aid

TRENTON — The coronavirus toll in New Jersey continued to climb on Wednesday, with 351 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 3,156.

The state Department of Health reported 2,625 new positive cases, for a total of 71,030, with 8,270 patients hospitalized and 1,980 of those reported in critical condition. More than 700 patients were discharged from hospitals in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday again pressed the need for more testing aid. While the state now has 66 testing sites, the fourth highest of any state, he said, “There is no question testing is not really what it needs to be. No state has testing on the scale they need.

“We can’t even begin to think about re-opening until the testing regime is what it needs to be,” and the state especially needs the cooperation of the federal government in providing more assets, he said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy noted that Massachusetts has joined with New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware in creating a regional task force to coordinate plans for rolling back economic restrictions after the health emergency ends in the Northeast.

A reporter on Tuesday asked about the reaction of President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain.”

Gov. Murphy said he spoke with Vice President Michael Pence on Tuesday morning, telling him: “We need to make sure we’re harmonizing with our neighbors … but not in lieu of deep cooperation with the federal government … we need the full force of it …We don’t have remotely the assets we need.”

President Trump later in the day backed off earlier claims of wielding “total authority” on re-opening the economy in states, saying he would leave it up to the governors to determine when and how to ease restrictions in their states.

Gov. Murphy warned on Monday that opening up too soon would “throw oil on the fire” of coronavirus spread and result in more deaths and worse economic upheaval.

“An economic recovery only occurs on the back of a complete health care recovery. We’re not yet there,” he said. “This is the fight of our lives. Let there be no doubt about it … Our job first and foremost is to put the fire out,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We’re right in the thick of it. We are preparing for a worst case scenario of 36,000 residents needing to be hospitalized, with 6,000 needing ventilators. I would love nothing more than to look back and say we overprepared. But COVID-19 can boomerang and bring the worst case scenario,” he said.

The governor on Monday also issued an executive order that prohibits the shut off of internet and telephone service until 30 days after the public health emergency ends, as well as ordering the reconnection of internet and phone service that was disconnected after March 16 due to nonpayment.

He said people need the service to work from home, make health inquiries and stay in touch with at-risk relatives, and children also need the internet to do their schoolwork remotely.

In his Easter Saturday briefing, Gov. Murphy also announced an executive order, effective Monday at 8 p.m., requiring shoppers to wear face coverings when entering restaurants and bars to pick up takeout orders. The new requirement will not apply to those who are picking up food orders curbside.

Restaurants and bars will be required to provide gloves and face coverings for all food service workers on their premises.

