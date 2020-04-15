Patrick ‘Pat’ J. McDonald

Patrick “Pat” J. McDonald, of Spring Lake, died in the early morning of Monday, April 6, 2020.

He was the doting father of four boys, Patrick, Walter, Marc and David, and the husband of Beanie McDonald, the love of his life and wife of 52 years.

Pat was born in Kearny on November