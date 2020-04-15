Firefighter union president, Brick football coach dies suddenly

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township’s Dominick Marino, New Jersey’s firefighters’ union president, died Tuesday at his home. Mr. Marino was a longtime and beloved assistant coach Brick Township High School.



“It’s with a heavy heart that I inform our Brick Football Family of the passing of our amazing friend and Coach Don Marino,” BTHS Football Head Coach Len Zdanowicz said on Twitter on Tuesday.



“His reach went far and wind…” he said.

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement on Mr. Marino’s sudden passing, praising him for his heroics as leadership as a fireman.

“Dominick Marino didn’t just run into burning buildings, he knocked down walls to protect his fellow firefighters. He put his heart and soul into everything he did for his members, and in doing so he exemplified everything you ever could want from a leader,” Gov. Murphy said in the statement.

The Gov. said that his recently signed Thomas P. Canzanella Twenty First Century First Responders Protection Act, which protects worker’s compensation for first responders, could just as easily have been named after Mr. Marino

“I will miss his friendship and good counsel, and his regular check ins, including this week,” the governor said. “He was one of a kind. My deepest condolences go out to his family, his membership, and the entire New Jersey firefighting community.”

The Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey [PFANJ] said Mr. Marino leaves behind his wife Wllen, three children and two grandchildren, and will be announcing details and services information when it is arranged.

