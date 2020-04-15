Emergency declaration bans street parking, closes municipal lots

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion suspended street parking and ordered the closure of all municipal parking lots in an emergency declaration issued on Monday.

Mayor Campion explained the borough government’s decision in a Monday evening message delivered to residents via SwiftReach, and again during his weekly Facebook Live update on Tuesday morning.

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” he said on Tuesday. “We have been working very hard to collect the most reliable information and our team is doing the best we can to make the best decisions possible to help protect our community.

“I’ve seen some comments and some questions as to the intent [of the emergency declaration] … I’ll be pretty clear: The intent is to discourage travel between homes and into town,” he said. “The idea is that people who are coming to visit homes and coming to see neighbors are parking in front of houses, parking on the street.

“More importantly, we’re seeing vehicles coming from out of town that are parking at our playgrounds and our facilities on Ocean Road and at Allaire Road Park,” Mayor Campion continued. “Entire groups are coming in and either walking in the fields or walking in the neighborhoods.”

