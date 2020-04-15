Bank of America building redeveloper agreement inked

BELMAR — The borough council has approved of a redevelopment agreement with Sachem Pond LLC for the former Bank of America site, located at the corner of Main Street and Ninth Avenue.

The agreement, which would build a three-and-a-half story residential and commercial building on the property, was approved by the borough council at their April 7 meeting by a vote of 4-1.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sachem Pond LLC, which has owned the property since 2016, has three years to finish construction of a mixed building.

The developer will still have to get final site plan approval from the borough’s planning board.

Council President Tom Brennan was the only vote against the agreement.

“I have to vote no. I am not opposed to redeveloping this property but as I said before I think the design as presented did not have enough parking,” he said.

The area of the Bank of America building is located on lots 5 and 7 of Block 95. In 2017, the borough council adopted a resolution designating Block 95, lots 5 and 7-15 as an area in need of redevelopment. Those lots are located between Ninth and Tenth avenues, on the east side of Main Street.

