WHIP delivers lunches to Wall schoolchildren during spring break

WALL TOWNSHIP — Students in Wall public schools who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches continued to receive the meals while on spring break last week.

On Monday, April 6, enough packaged breakfasts and lunches for the week of spring recess were delivered to 150 homes in the township, school board President Ralph Addonizio said.

“Things are uncertain for many families” who may have no money coming in, he said, and so the spring break meals are considered a necessity for those schoolchildren.

During the first days after schools were closed March 16 due to the coronavirus, the lunches were available for pick up at Wall High School, but the district transitioned to delivery in order to strengthen social distancing and because a number of families don’t have cars available, he said.

The meals have been delivered by about 30 members of the Wall Helps Its People [WHIP] nonprofit group and other members of the public who have volunteered, he said.

“We’ve been very lucky. We have a community that always comes out to help each other. We are so fortunate to have so many selfless people in the district, including employees, who step up and volunteer,” he said. Members of WHIP also have helped by doing grocery shopping for individuals and families who can’t get out, he said.

More information about WHIP is available on its Facebook page and its website, WHIPNJ.com.

