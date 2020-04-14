Rosemary Carroll Hearn

By
Star News Group Staff
-
60 views

Rosemary Carroll Hearn, 88, of Point Pleasant, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded, as always, by her adoring family.

Rosemary was born and raised in Jersey City. She graduated from St. John’s Grammar School and Saint Dominic Academy, both in Jersey City, and then her beloved Saint Vincent