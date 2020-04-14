Margaret ‘Peg’ Lennon Yocius

By
Star News Group Staff
-
18 views

Margaret “Peg” Lennon Yocius, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born in North Arlington to the late John and Catherine Lennon, she was raised there and graduated from Queen of Peace High School. Margaret moved from North Arlington to Point Pleasant where she lovingly raised her children and