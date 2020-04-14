Manasquan Library’s storytime for children goes virtual

MANASQUAN — While libraries throughout the state are closed, Manasquan Public Library is utilizing social media to offer children story time every Monday.

“Storytime is essential for stimulating a child’s imagination, developing language and listening skills and socialization,” said children’s librarian Katy Conte. “Since we can not host our in-person storytimes, virtual story time is the next best thing.

“Children thrive on routine so by offering stories on social media done the same way, we feel that we are still making a connection at home and the children can still see familiar faces.”

She added that she also misses seeing the children and can’t wait to return to work.

“Our storytimes also demonstrate a craft to go along with the stories, so parents have the option to make something with their child,” Ms. Conte said.

She said if families don’t have craft supplies they can improvise with household items, such as delivery boxes, cereal boxes, paper towel rolls and envelopes.

Ms. Conte said Manasquan Library Director Carol Mennie and Sea Girt Library Director Lisa Luke “have been extremely supportive” of virtual storytime.

Storytime is posted on the Manasquan and Sea Girt library Facebook pages

Ms. Conte said parents and caregivers can visit the Monmouth County Library website for educational resources and search through the “KIDS” section, which has links to TumbleBooks, PBS Kids and Facts on File among others.

