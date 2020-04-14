Manasquan facility provides free childcare to essential workers

MANASQUAN — The Learning Experience Manasquan is providing free childcare for essential workers and providing at-home curriculum for families who are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to stay open, the Manasquan center located at 2601 Educational Lane, was deemed an emergency child care center by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

“I just felt like if there was a child who needed care so their parents could do work, someone needed to be open for them and I did see centers around me closing,” said Krystyn Gallant, franchise owner of The Learning Experience Manasquan.

“Every center has to make a decision in the best interest of their small community and I just decided if at least one kid needed care, I was going to be here,” she added.

In addition to providing free childcare to essential workers, Ms. Gallant said she has eliminated the registration fee and paused tuition for families that are staying home. She added when it is safe for everyone to come back, families will not have to re-register and will be guaranteed a spot.

“We’re very grateful that The Learning Experience is still open because it helps keep a sense of routine for our son while I have to work during these times,” said Micaela Sager, who has a 15-month-old son, Emmett, and works as an emergency room physician assistant.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s one less thing that we have to worry about,” Ms. Sager added.

The Manasquan center has also accepted children from other centers that have closed temporarily. Ms. Gallant said she even accepted a staff member from another center so parents would feel comfortable and see a familiar face when they dropped their child off.

