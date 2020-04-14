Donald I. Davis Jr., 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth, he grew up in Roselle Park and graduated from Roselle High School. He summered in Point Pleasant from 1930 to 1940 and moved there permanently in 1946.
Don was a United States Army Air Force, World War II
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)