Donald I. Davis Jr.

Donald I. Davis Jr., 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Born in Elizabeth, he grew up in Roselle Park and graduated from Roselle High School. He summered in Point Pleasant from 1930 to 1940 and moved there permanently in 1946.

Don was a United States Army Air Force, World War II