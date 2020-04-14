Brick teacher broadcasts science lesson statewide

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township Public Schools teacher had the opportunity to teach a virtual lesson to students from Sussex County to Cape May via NJTV, New Jersey’s public station recently.

Kelly Cerbone, a seventh-grade science teacher at Lake Riviera Middle School and last year’s Teacher of the Year recipient, was able to enter the homes of thousands across the state for an hour, teaching middle schoolers about Newton’s three laws of motion with some physical activity and yoga.

The prerecorded lesson, broadcast at noon on Tuesday, April 7, was an effort by Ms. Cerbone to get students minds and bodies moving while cooped up at home.

“I chose physics, fitness and yoga for a couple of reasons. One, I love teaching physics! I love that I can use visual demonstrations to explain what is invisible [forces],” Ms. Cerbone told The Ocean Star in an email on Wednesday.

“I chose fitness for two reasons: First off, students need movement breaks. Brain research tells us that an average sixth-grader can focus for between 24 to 32 minutes. This gave the students an opportunity to get up and move around, re-engaging the mind and body.

“Lastly, I’m trained in yoga but am also trained in Yoga Calm, a mindfulness program for children. I wanted to bring some of the movements and techniques I know are helpful for children.”

Ms. Cerbone said she was approached with the idea of teaching a class on NJTV by the New Jersey Department of Education. NJTV’s Learning Live program airs weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon, providing lessons for third- to sixth-graders.

“We were given a lot of freedom to determine what our hour-long lesson would be teaching. We needed to make sure that it was standards-based but as far as what topic, we could pick something we were/are passionate about,” Ms. Cerbone said. “Overall, the experience was positive. I will admit it is very different teaching without students in front of you.”

Not having that classroom environment has been the biggest difficulty for teachers, she said, simply because teachers miss that human connection with their students. While technology is helpful, it’s no replacement.

“By far, the biggest challenge thus far has been the lack of connection. Teaching thrives on classroom culture and personal connections. Not having the personal interactions daily has been hard,” Ms. Cerbone said.

“Virtual meetings have helped. Some days we just play games like charades to keep our spirits up and just laugh. I am trying to teach my students to be resilient. It is necessary to learn the skills to deal with difficult times.”

Despite the difficulties of this new adaptation, Ms. Cerbone is impressed with the way her students have handled the whole situation.

“Based on the feedback of my students, they are handling this situation quite like adults. They have good and bad days. Upon reflection, they realized they miss school and their friends,” she said.

The situation has not been any easier for the teachers, either.

“Teachers are stressed. Many are trying to teach their own children on top of teaching their students. It’s a lot to juggle. But we are resilient and responsive and will do the best we can with what we have as we always do.”

Overall, Ms. Cerbone said she appreciates the experience of being able to teach via television to reach so many students in New Jersey.

“I’m extremely grateful for this experience and to be a part of such a rewarding initiative.9 To be able to provide educational programming for all children in New Jersey by our very own honored educators is ground breaking. And to have so many educators volunteer to create these engaging, educational lessons is inspirational.”

