Borough suspends backyard and bulk trash pickup scrapped

BRIELLE — The mayor and borough council introduced the 2020 municipal budget and announced suspension of backyard and bulk garbage pickup for the duration of the novel coronavirus pandemic, during a brief online meeting held Monday.

The introduced budget “calls for a half-cent increase and the total amount of the budget is $6,989,704.20,” councilman and Budget and Finance Committee Chairman John Visceglia said.

A public hearing on the budget and tax resolution is scheduled to be held in Brielle Borough Hall on May 11 at 7:30 p.m., but date, time and means of public access are subject to change due to the ongoing health crisis. The borough will give notice of any such changes through its official newspapers, www.briellenj.com and the borough Facebook page.

The temporary elimination of backyard trash removal begins Thursday, April 16.

“It will be curbside only,” councilman and Public Works Committee Chairman Tim Shaak emphasized. “The bulk garbage day originally scheduled for May has been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.”

The borough is using remote conferencing platform GoToMeeting to host its virtual public meetings. Access instructions are posted to the borough’s website and Facebook page.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.