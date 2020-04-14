Beatrice Prester Pasquale

Beatrice Prester Pasquale, 77, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born in Hoboken to the late Phillip and Frances Prester, she lived there and summered in Point Pleasant before moving there permanently 10 years ago.

Mrs. Pasquale worked in food services for the Board of Education in Hoboken and retired