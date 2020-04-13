Police open parks for vehicles for Monday storms

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department temporarily opened some of the township’s public parks for residents living in flood-prone neighborhoods to park their cars during Monday’s severe weather.
“Anyone living in areas prone to flooding, move your parked vehicles to higher ground to prevent property damage,” the department said.
Residents in the Cherry Quay, Shore Acres and Barrier Island neighborhoods will now have the opportunity to move their vehicles.
The following locations are being opened for residents to park their cars until the localized flooding subsides:
Cherry Quay Neighborhood – Edmund Hibbard Park
Shore Acres Neighborhood – Angela Hibbard Park
Barrier Island – Brick Beach 3 overflow parking lot.
The police department has asked all vehicles to be removed by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Bricks’s parks and beaches have been closed to the public since March 30.
