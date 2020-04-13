Heavy rain and strong winds push through the area

BRIELLE — Heavy rain and high winds were the order of the day for much of Monday, with gusts strong enough to uproot trees in some locations.

In Brielle, strong winds completely uprooted a tree on Green Avenue, near Crescent Drive.

Manasquan’s Office of Emergency Management posting this alert on its Facebook page early Monday:

High Wind Warning in effect from 6AM thru 7PM Monday:

South winds 30 to 40 mph with 60 to 70 mph gusts

expected.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thunderstorms are possible on Monday that

could result in even stronger wind gusts.

INSTRUCTIONS:

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

