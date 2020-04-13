Ethel V. Kennedy

Ethel V. Kennedy, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

She was born May 6, 1926 in Manhattan, New York. Ethel lived there with her sister, Virginia, and parents, William and Ethel Halsey while the Queensborough Bridge slowly rose across the East River.

Ethel attended City College for