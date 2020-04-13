Ethel V. Kennedy, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
She was born May 6, 1926 in Manhattan, New York. Ethel lived there with her sister, Virginia, and parents, William and Ethel Halsey while the Queensborough Bridge slowly rose across the East River.
Ethel attended City College for
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)