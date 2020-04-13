Diana Marie Tennant-Santos

By
Star News Group Staff
-
74 views

Diana Marie Tennant-Santos, 51, of Bradley Beach, and formerly of Wall Township passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Diana was born on November 25, 1968 in Neptune Township and was raised by her grandmothers. Diana grew up in Asbury Park and later moved to Wall Township to raise