Bishop to stream Easter Vigil Mass from St. Rose in Belmar

BELMAR — Bishop David O’Connell will stream Holy Saturday and Easter Vigil services for the Catholic communities of the Diocese of Trenton at 7 p.m. Saturday a from St. Rose in Belmar.

Like churches of other denominations, many Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Trenton have been conducting virtual-only services for several weeks during efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The bishop began streaming Holy Week services from the Belmar church Palm Sunday, April 5. The streamed services continued on Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

He also made an Easter Sunday video, recorded at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake, available for viewing on youtube.com/trentondiocese.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.