Point Beach introduces rental ban penalities

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council has introduced an ordinance that would stiffen the seasonal rental ban put in place because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The ban on short term rentals through April would be amended by the ordinance with the addition of penalties on people who attempt to evade the ban. Landlords who do so would face greater difficulty getting certificates of occupancy in the future.

The move follows an incident which took place on April 4 when the Point Beach Police Department responded to a home rental site on Lake Ave.

“It was determined by officers that the tenant, identified as Crystal Tanfield of Long Island City, NY had an arrangement with the homeowner, John Galarza of Staten Island, NY, to stay in the home from 4/1/20 through 5/15/20 with her husband and children,” Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said in a statement.

“After speaking with the homeowner and tenants, these facts were relayed to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office which found both parties involved to be in violation of A:9-49a a Disorderly Persons offense under the Emergency Disaster Act and gave complaint approval.”

After a failure to comply with multiple opportunities to vacate the property, Beach officers Ms. Tanfield and Mr. Galarza each with one count of Disorderly Persons offense under the Emergency Disaster Act.

