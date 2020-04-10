NJ virus death toll nearly 2,000

TRENTON — Another 233 coronavirus deaths were reported in New Jersey on Friday, bringing the total toll to 1,932.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases was 54,588, with 3,627 new cases reported overnight. On Friday, 7,570 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state; with 1,679 in intensive care units. On Thursday, 682 patients were released from hospitals.

On Thursday, Gov. Murphy issued an executive order extending the grace period to 60 days for medical and dental insurance premiums, and to 90 days for home, auto, rental and life insurance premiums. All claims during the grace period must be paid out, he said.

The governor also said many residents have expressed concern over his decision this week to close down all state and county parks in New Jersey, with many noting that walkers and joggers now are taking to the streets instead of safer park paths.

The reason for the closure, he said, is that too many people were congregating in groups in the parks.

“The evidence from State Police is that on the first warm day this spring, there was an enormous amount of gathering of individuals in close proximity, and unfortunately a higher number of out-of-state license plates,” Gov. Murphy said.

“We didn’t decide this on a whim. We did it based on the facts as we saw them. This is not a life sentence. It is not going to last forever. Please be careful.”

“Some say: ‘Golly, we’re more rural.’ Well, the entirety of the rest of the state will be on your doorstep,” as well as out-of-state recreation seekers, if rural parks were allowed to remain open, he said.

During his Wednesday press briefing, the governor also expressed concern about social distancing during the upcoming Passover, Easter and Ramadan holidays.

“We have got to stay home and stay away from each other,” he said.

With the Jewish holiday of Passover beginning Wednesday evening, the governor urged extended families to “get creative and gather together virtually” for seders, with only immediate family members present in a home.

The governor on Wednesday announced several new executive orders that impose new restrictions in supermarkets and other retail stores, curtail nonessential construction and postpone the state’s election primary until July 7.

Grocery stores and other retail stores now must restrict customers allowed inside at any one time to no more than 50 percent of their capacity and “if we don’t see compliance,” the number will be reduced even further, the governor said.

In addition, all employees and customers must wear face coverings, and there must be a shield between clerks and customers at cash registers, he said. The restrictions must be followed throughout the state, and municipalities cannot add further restrictions, he said.

“We are not running out of food or other items,” the governor said. “We are taking this step to protect both customers and workers.”

Businesses are required to give workers masks, coverings and gloves at the businesses’ expense. Manufacturers and warehouses also are required to practice social distancing among employees, he said.

The governor also ordered all nonessential construction work to cease after 8 p.m. Friday. Exceptions include emergency repairs and work on hospitals, schools, transportation facilities, utilities and affordable housing.

Another order increases the weight limits on certain roadways from 40 tons to 46 tons for trucks carrying supplies or equipment needed for response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also ordered New Jersey’s primary election date moved from June 2 to July 7, in order to allow for the possibility of in-person voting.

If the circumstances at the time should not allow that, Gov. Murphy said, the state will move to all mail-in ballots. “We have to make sure the system can handle that,” he said.

