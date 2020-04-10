Musicians serenade residents at rehab health center

POINT PLEASANT — Local musicians took center stage on the grounds of Crest Pointe Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Monday to help spread cheer to residents stuck inside due to the Coronavirus.

In a time when artists are using social platforms to bring entertainment to community members around the world, on April 6, Johnny Brue, of local group Brue Crew, and Ed Austin, a longtime instructor and musician in the area, grabbed their instruments to serenade the members of the facility in a more intimate setting, playing along the grounds of the center for residents, who enjoyed opening up their windows to let the music fill their ears.

“It was fun and certainly something I have never done,” Mr. Austin said. “I have been a professional entertainer for 40 years and this is the first time I have done anything like this.

“It was fun because sometimes we could see people through the open windows, some of them we could not because there were glares or they were sitting a bit further back, but although you couldn’t see them but you could feel the vibe from them, you could hear them singing along, here them clapping, here them react. Even if you couldn’t see them face to face it was a very unique experience.”

With residents at the center unable to receive visitors and be in close proximity to each other as the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Point Pleasant Borough and the state, leaders with Crest Pointe hoped to use the entertainment to bring a sense of joy to the community.

“Loretta Shopene [director of community relations], who works over there, she put it out on her social media to figure out something to have musicians come and right away I contacted her,” said Matt Kindler, owner of Clarizio Music Studio, who helped bring the event to fruition.

“With the music store I have a lot of contacts with local musicians … and the amount of responses were just through the roof. Once we worked out the best day with the weather we figured these two were the best to send over there. They are both well known in the community … and they were just the perfect fit to get this kicked off.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.