Borough officials urge residents to use face coverings

POINT PLEASANT — Local law enforcement officials are urging residents to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain as the number of positive coronavirus cases continue to spread throughout the borough and state.

As the number of cases within Point Pleasant Borough reached 65 as of Wednesday, according to the Ocean County Health Department website, officials released a statement urging residents to take extra precaution and adhere to recent recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Centers for Disease Control [CDC] has recently issued guidance to all Americans recommending the wearing of cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain,” Chief of Police Richard Larsen wrote in a message to residents.

“This includes while visiting essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out food establishments as well as any other businesses that have been deemed essential by the governor’s [Phil Murphy] executive orders. The CDC emphasizes that if you must leave your home you should maintain a minimum of six-feet distance from the people around you. This is critically important to slowing and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“The CDC also emphasizes that the use of a simple cloth face covering may slow the spread of the virus and prevents people who may have the virus and who do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Examples include layering bandanas, scarves and any other cloth material that can be secured by any means around a person’s nose and mouth.

“Us and our community working together, that is going to put this virus to bed quickly. If we in our community and our state continue to go about our regular day-to-day operations we could be facing many months ahead of the virus,” Chief Larsen told The Ocean Star April 8.

