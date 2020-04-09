Spring Lake imposes temporary parking and rental ban

SPRING LAKE — In an effort to limit nonessential travel, the borough has implemented an ongoing parking ban on all streets, including Ocean Avenue.

“This ban, in force 24 hours a day, is a temporary measure to ensure the safety of our residents,” Mayor Jennifer Naughton posted to the borough website on Wednesday morning and was broadcast to residents by telephone.

Exceptions include construction and landscaping vehicles if a resident is having work done on their home or yard, as well as delivery trucks and emergency and borough vehicles.

To allow for pick up of takeout food and pharmacy items, there will be a 30-minute grace period along Third Avenue in the business district.

The borough has also banned short-term rentals until May 31.

“I know this is an important holiday week. I am asking you not to gather in large family groups. Please continue to stay at home and practice social distancing,” Mayor Naughton said.

The mayor added that the community has had a low infection rate thus far and resident compliance will help deter potential spread of the coronavirus.

