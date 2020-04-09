Shop Local — Your guide to businesses open in our area

Monmouth and Ocean County are both normally home to many thriving businesses — retail, professionals, services, non-profits, etc. — but due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, many businesses are working with customers in new ways.

We have been updating our Business Finder with COVID-19 updates as we to create a comprehensive list of businesses that remain open in some way, shape or form to work with their customers, in a safe, social distanced manner. Access our Business Finder Here.

The information has been compiled from various resources by Star News Group staff. Additions, deletions and changes can be made by completing this online form. We encourage all businesses to do so, so we can stay up to date with the information provided.

If you’re looking for restaurant information, visit this article here, since we have prepared a separate list of those restaurants operating with take-out and delivery options due to restrictions that keep them from hosting dining patrons.