Plan to restructure Main Street improvement district shelved

BELMAR — A shake up to the borough’s Main Street special improvement district has been put on hold, and the borough has stalled plans to replace the Belmar Business Partnership [BBP] with a new entity.

The BBP is a district management corporation, which manages the special improvement district which includes businesses on Main Street.

The borough council voted at its April 7 meeting to table ordinance 2020-18 which would have replaced the BBP with another district management corporation created by the borough, called the Belmar Improvement District. The change is needed, according to borough officials, to increase efficiency and provide for more oversight.

“There is a value to having the special improvement district, we wanted to make a change,” the mayor said, adding that he in no way “wanted to end the special improvement district” but there needed to be a change “to make it more efficient.”

Business property owners pay an assessment on their properties, which is turned over to the BBP to use to improve Main Street. According to Mayor Mark Walsifer, the changes will provide more “oversight” into how funds are spent.

“We did not want to take it over, like everyone is accusing us of,” he said at the meeting. “I want to put a board in place that would run the meetings, advertise the meetings, run the meetings in public so that everybody sees what is going on and where the expenditures are happening.”

Councilman Tom Carvelli, who is the council’s liaison to the BBP, said there have been a lot of discussion and input from business owners and he believes in a “restructuring of the special improvement district.”

“Given the current situation that we are in, proceeding with anything right now is ill advised and I am glad we came to a consensus to hold off on this until the time is right,” he said, adding he hoped that the BBP could for the time being assist local businesses impacted by the virus.

There is a consensus that although the BBP has done some “valuable” things for Main Street, according to Council President Tom Brennan, there are things that are not working correctly.

“In particular … I think the assessment, you can’t think of it as a tax and one of the maximus I have always lived by as a councilperson is if people are going to pay taxes, don’t waste their money,” Mr. Brennan said. “I see in several cases that is not what is happening here.”

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.