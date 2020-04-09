Pandemic threatens fishing industry with lost season

BELMAR — The season for blackfish, one of the recreational fishing industry’s most valuable periods, opened April 1 and the weather is perfect, but for fishermen in Belmar things could not be much worse.

Owners of party and charter boats are stuck, moored to the docks at Belmar Manutti Marina waiting for the end of the coronavirus pandemic so they can welcome aboard fishermen and tourists once more.

Until then local captains are already writing off April as a complete loss, hoping that May will revive the industry.

“Nobody is sailing here through the month of April, I can tell you that,” Alan Shinn, the owner of the Miss Belmar Princess and Royal Miss Belmar.

The Shinn family, which has sailed out of Belmar for 81 years, owns two of the largest boats at the marina. Mr. Shinn. who owns the 120 foot Miss Belmar Princess and the 115-foot Royal Miss Belmar, predicts that he will lose more than $100,000 in revenue this month.

Despite the lack of revenue, Mr. Shinn said for now he has four-year round crew members, who he will continue to pay.

“I am paying my crew still right now, I am trying to keep them working, but I could only do that for so long,” he said.

One of the few glimmers of hope for many fishermen is loans offered by the state government to keep their business afloat until restrictions of public gatherings pass.

The Small Business Administration [SBA] is offering two loan programs, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] and the Paycheck Protection Program [PPP], to small businesses.

The EIDL is open to small businesses with less than 500 employees, with a loan advance of up to $10,000 available to make up for lost revenue.

Under the PPP, funds are loaned to small businesses, up to a cap of $10 million, and are

due in two years at a one percent fixed interest rate. Loans are forgiven if funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities according to the SBA’s website.

The PPP was launched on April 3, with $349 billion in emergency funding.

“These loans will bring immediate economic relief and eight weeks of financial certainty to millions of small businesses and their employees,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement. “We urge every struggling small business to take advantage of this unprecedented federal resource – their viability is critically important to their employees, their community, and the country.”

