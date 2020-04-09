Manasquan First Aid contracts for outside help in emergency

MANASQUAN — In response to a potential reduction of volunteers and increase in call volume for the Manasquan First Aid Squad [MFAS], the borough has contracted help from an outside service on an as needed basis.

The borough entered a memorandum of understanding with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center Emergency Medical Services [JFK EMS], effective until May 30. The memorandum will enable JFK EMS to provide a dedicated basic life support ambulance to Manasquan and Sea Girt.

“To make sure that we had enough coverage, especially during this pandemic, we entered into a contract with JFK and they’re going to provide service when the Manasquan First Aid Squad can’t,” Mayor Ed Donovan said.

He said the agreement with JFK is also a security measure in the event that a MFAS member becomes ill or has to quarantine themselves.

“We wanted to make sure we had that backup,” the mayor said, “however, it’s a model that we’ve been looking at to beef up the first aid squad with some paid employees.”

“This backup plan is really in the best interest of every person that lives in Manasquan and Sea Girt — help is coming, no matter what,” said squad Capt. Andy Mills.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

