Jersey Shore restaurants aid employees with day of proceeds

MONMOUTH COUNTY — More than a dozen restaurants along the Jersey Shore will be participating in The Great Jersey Shore Take-Out on Saturday, April 18 — donating 100% of their takeout proceeds back to their staff.

The event is being organized by Fahey Restaurant Group, owned by brothers Bob and Chris Fahey. The group comprises Reef and Barrel in Manasquan, Joe’s Surf Shack in Lake Como and Cross and Orange in Asbury Park — all of which will be participating in the event.

“I felt if we put one date on the calendar there’d be a big rally of support around this day and hopefully all the participating restaurants will raise a ton of money to give back to their staff,” Bob Fahey said.

He added that it’s an easy way to show support during a time when people are looking for ways to help their community.

“Let us give you some food and you can support our staff — it’s a win-win,” he said.

Participating restaurants include: The Salty Whale in Manasquan; Fratello’s Restaurant in Sea Girt; St. Stephen’s Green Publick House in Spring Lake Heights; Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake Heights; Bar Anticipation in Lake Como; River Rock Restaurant and Marina Bar in Brick; Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick; Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park; Pop’s Garage in Asbury Park; and 100 Ocean and Buzz Bait at the Wave Resort in Long Branch.

Restaurants that would like to participate have until Monday, April 13 to sign up. Those who are interested should email Bob Fahey at bobfahey511@gmail.com.

He said the deadline is in place so signage can be made for participating restaurants and they have time to advertise.

