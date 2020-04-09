Jerry Lynch, St. Patrick’s parade founder, dies of coronavirus

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore is mourning the passing of Jerry Lynch, best known as the founder of the Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which attracts tens of thousands of onlookers to Belmar every year.

Mr. Lynch passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center Monday, April 6 due to complications caused by the coronavirus, according to an obituary by O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall. He had resided in Wall Township since 1997.

While Mr. Lynch will be remembered as the founder of the parade, which he began in 1974, those who knew him will remember his Irish tenor singing voice, which was the highlight of every year’s investiture Mass at St. Rose the day before the parade.

“Up until his later years in life, Jerry always sang at the Mass, he sang both the Irish and national anthems,” Chip Cavanaugh, who currently chairs the Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Committee. “To start that parade, back when they did, and to see what it has grown into, I am just a lucky person to take over once the hard work has been done. Those first years of the parade, it started as just a tiny parade but now it’s huge.”

Mr. Lynch was born in Bayonne in 1925, and early in his life developed a reputation for singing. He performed on Broadway as a member of the 1951 production of ‘Where’s Charlie?’ where he played a singer.

After years of touring, Mr. Lynch returned to New Jersey and worked at Western Electric Co. in Kearny. He soon met Frances Largey, and the pair married at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, in Newark in 1958.

They moved to Belmar in 1963, opening Jerry Lynch’s Hotel, which he ran for 20 years and became a popular bar at the Jersey Shore. He also owned the Erin Hotel and a partner in Steve Gepp’s Pub.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.