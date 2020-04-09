Hospital and union in dispute over firing of nurse

NEPTUNE — A union representing nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune has filed a complaint against the hospitals’ parent company, Hackensack Meridian Health, alleging that a union representative was fired for defending another nurse who had cited a shortage of protective equipment at the facility.

Hackensack Meridian Health [HMH] has denied the accusation, which was made by the union in regard to the termination of the union representative, Adam Witt, a nurse in the hospital’s emergency room.



Debbie White, president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees [HPAE] Local 5058, stated on the union’s website that: “Witt was fired for simply defending a fellow nurse being disciplined by Hackensack Meridian,” which, she said, is “retaliating against their workers who are …. demanding to have the protective equipment they need to stay safe on the front lines ….

“These are difficult times for all. Our union members will continue to stand together to defend the right of workers to demand the protections they need in the war against COVID-19,” Ms. White said, “This is no time for heavy handed tactics targeting nurses and health care workers who speak out to protect themselves and their colleagues.”

Nancy R. Corcoran-Davidoff, HMH executive vice president, issued a statement saying the union accusations are untrue.

“There hasn’t been an instance of a team member being disciplined or terminated for expressing their views regarding PPE anywhere in the network, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” she said.

“What the union has said and posted on its website is not the basis for Adam Witt’s separation – it’s absolutely not true,” she stated, but she did not give the reason for his leaving.

Mr. Witt, who worked in the hospital’s emergency room, said Wednesday that Ms. White’s statement was accurate although the situation is complicated and involves details of hospital policy, paid time off and the union’s contract.

He said as a union representative, he was contacted by the human resources department regarding a discipline citation received by the other nurse. Mr. Witt said he asked his manager for a union day off to defend that nurse on March 23, which is allowed under the union contract, but his absence was later marked unexcused.

On March 31, he said, he was notified that he was being disciplined for insubordination for the absence, and he subsequently was fired.

“I can’t say what was in their minds,” he said, noting that as a union representative, he has been sending numerous texts and emails regarding personal protective equipment and changing protocols, such as allowing surgical masks in situations where N95 respirators previously were worn.

“I’m in a spot where if I have to guess the hospital’s intent, I have been making a lot of noise,” and posting on Facebook about PPE, he said.

Ms. Corcoran-Davidoff said union claims that the company intimidates staff and doesn’t allow people to speak up are “Absolutely false. Nothing can be further from the truth.”

“We encourage bottom up communication and constantly provide robust and clear communications,” via daily communications, safety huddles, webinars, open town halls and thank you videos.

In addition, Ms. Corcoran-Davidoff said: “We have done and will continue to do everything to ensure our team members have the proper personal protective equipment [PPE] … We were the first network in New Jersey to implement universal masking to further protect all team members.”

She said the HMH evaluates supply levels daily at its command center to make sure each hospital in the system has appropriate supplies, and has observers watch “team members doff and don PPE to make sure they are using the gear correctly.”

