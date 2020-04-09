Eagle Scout’s community project beautifies Edgemere Park

SEA GIRT — A part of scouting since the first grade, Christian Brothers Academy student and borough resident Charlie Kane earned Eagle Scout honors after completing a lengthy, consuming service project in the community where he lives.

Before starting his senior year at CBA, Charlie was in search of a project he could complete.

“We were looking around for projects in town. That led us to Ms. [Diane] Anthony, who was doing the revitalization project,” Charlie said about the Sea Girt councilwoman.

After learning about the history of Edgemere Park, Charlie was even more interested in doing his part for the community.

“I felt bad for the park when it was in the state it was in, before my project,” he said. “I felt like someone had to help return the park to where it once was.”

He sat down with the councilwoman to discuss how he could help and contribute to revitalizing Edgemere Park. After identifying the western area of the plot, plans were presented to the borough council first and then finally through the Boy Scout council for final approval. The process took seven months.

“If it wasn’t for the Sea Girt community, I don’t know if I would have been able to finish this in time. Especially for the second phase of it,” he said, adding members of the Sea Girt firehouse came down to help him with grunt work.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

more_cs]