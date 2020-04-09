Bike path, municipal parks closed in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department has ordered the closure until further notice of all municipal parks, schoolyards, playgrounds and recreation facilities, as well as the Edgar Felix Memorial Bike Path and associated parking lots.

The announcement was posted on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

“Given the closure of the state and county parks by the governor, the township must take this additional step to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” according to the statement.

“It is with great displeasure that we have to do this. Unfortunately, we felt it is the best thing we could do for the town,” Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr. said at the township committee’s workshop meeting held remotely on Wednesday evening.

At first, Chief Brown said, “We resisted requests to close down,” but then became concerned when neighboring municipalities closed their parks, which could drive those residents to come to Wall’s parks for recreation.

“Frankly, we can’t handle the onslaught of people coming into town from other towns,” he said.

Municipal parks closed include Airplane Park on Belmar Boulevard, Candy Cane Park on Marconi Road, Fisk Park on Cleveland Street, George Frame Park in I Street, Rash Field on Route 71, Roosevelt Park on Roosevelt Street, Rose Hill Park on Stine Road, Robert L. Brice Park on Allenwood-Lakewood Road, Community Park on Allaire Road, Heroes Park on Marigold Avenue, Kiddie Koral on Tiltons Corner Road, Old Mill Park on Old Mill Road, Orchard Park on Church Street and the West Atlantic Basketball Courts on West Atlantic Avenue.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday ordered all county and state parks, as well as forests and wildlife management areas, closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Locally, those parks include Allaire State Park, Spring Meadow Golf Course, Bel-Aire Golf Course and Shark River County Park in Wall Township, and the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area in Manasquan.

