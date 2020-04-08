NJSIAA holding out hope for spring sports

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association put out a statement last week that it is going to do everything possible to salvage some kind of spring sport season if and when schools are reopened following the coronavirus outbreak.

The NJSIAA had a remote executive committee meeting last Wednesday. The majority of the NJSIAA staff have been working from home in the past few weeks, but are still trying to move forward to set up a possible spring season.

“Whatever the Governor says, that is the mandate we are following,’’ said Jack DuBois, the assistant director of the NJSIAA. “If the schools get back in, we are going to try to establish something. We have the intention of putting something together, some type of regular season and postseason.’’

Each director is in charge of a different sport, one of DuBois’ sports is lacrosse and he talked about an example of what might occur in a shortened season.

“I would say for lacrosse there would not be a Tournament of Champions,’’ said DuBois. “We would hope to get a Group championship, but at least a Sectional championship.’’

The current end date of the spring season is June 13. The NJSIAA is already talking about the prospect of pushing the season to June 20 or even June 27 if possible.

“It depends on the sport,’’ said DuBois. “Some could conjecture the weekend of June 20 or June 27. It all depends on when the schools are back in.’’

DuBois knows there has been a petition and online talk about high school sports playing into July, but that would not be something put together by the NJSIAA.

“I know there is a petition about summer play,’’ said DuBois. “That is not under our jurisdiction, that would be from the school district and conferences.’’

DuBois made it clear, like everybody, the NJSIAA is dealing with a very fluid situation that is constantly changing.

“Everything is a day-to-day situation like everyone else,’’ said DuBois.

DuBois talked about the chaotic days of March 11 and March 12 when the NJSIAA was monitoring breaking news of the coronavirus and teams were pulling out of state semifinal basketball games and the season was stopped after a few games were played on March 12.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons were the only wnter seasons that were not completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was unprecedented,’’ said DuBois. “Everything was new. It was like the world was spinning faster than it was spinning before. Even with Hurricane Sandy at least you had some idea of a return date and normalcy. This is uncharted territory.’’

All during the coronavirus shutdown, the NJSIAA has tried to have a strong social media presence, providing updates and providing profiles of past great New Jersey High School athletes.

“We want to keep people engaged,’’ said DuBois. “Engaged is the word. We are hoping we can resurrect something for the class of 2020. If we can we will.’’