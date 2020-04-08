Frederic M. Darché

It is with profound sadness that the family of Frederic M. Darché announces his passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 86. 

His devoted daughters were present, and a great comfort to him at the end. Fred was predeceased by the love of his life, his adoring wife of 64 years