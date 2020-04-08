Donald Albert Weber, 87, of Brick, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Donald was born in Newark to the late Edward Sr. and Alice [White] Weber. He grew up in Laurence Harbor but moved to Brick where he has lived for close to 60 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife of
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)