Ruth Dehmer Young

Star News Group Staff
Ruth Dehmer Young, 95, of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall. 

Ruth was born In Newark, grew up in Maplewood where she graduated from Columbia High School in 1942. She went to work for what was then New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. in Newark in the accounting