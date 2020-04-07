Ruth Dehmer Young, 95, of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall.
Ruth was born In Newark, grew up in Maplewood where she graduated from Columbia High School in 1942. She went to work for what was then New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. in Newark in the accounting
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)