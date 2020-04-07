Highest daily NJ virus death toll reported Tuesday; state and county parks ordered closed

TRENTON — State officials on Tuesday reported New Jersey’s highest one-day death toll, 232, from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The state pandemic total on Tuesday was 1,123 deaths, with the majority of those having died just in the past week.

Gov. Phil Murphy noted that one of the people who died was Monmouth County resident Diana Tennant, 51, who worked at the Fulfill regional food bank in Neptune, and was a leader with the Latino Coalition of New Jersey.

Of those who died, he said, “Each one of them has made New Jersey what it is and none of them will be forgotten. We don’t want to lose anymore,” he said, and hammered home the need for state residents to continue strict social distancing.

“It will require many more weeks of being smart and staying six feet apart,” the governor said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy ordered all state and county parks to close to the public.

“Don’t think I take this lightly. My focus is our sole mission is the health of every New Jersey family. We have seen too many gatherings of people who think if they are outdoors social distancing doesn’t apply.”

The governor said decisions on closing municipal parks remain up the municipalities.

But he warned: “If your parks are closed, don’t travel to some other town. Stay close to home and walk around your neighborhood.”

Gov. Murphy on Tuesday issued an executive order extending for another 30 days the declaration of a state public health emergency that was signed March 9.

He also extended indefinitely the closing of all schools in the state, and waived this year’s assessment requirements for eighth-grade and 12th-grade students who have not yet met the graduation assessment requirement due to the pandemic.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said New Jersey is requesting from FEMA millions of pieces of health worker protective gear, including N95 and surgical masks, hospital gowns and gloves, face shields and hospital beds for new wings and field hospitals that are opening to respond to the pandemic.

Gov. Murphy noted that a Monmouth County business, Hatteras Printing in Tinton Falls, operated by Bill Duerr, has produced and donated to hospitals more than 7,000 face shields, and it is gearing up to produce thousands more daily. Mr. Duerr is a former lacrosse player from Manasquan who attended Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft and later coached college lacrosse.

The day-to-day growth rate of new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey is declining, from 24% on March 30 to about 12% on Monday, April 6, Gov. Murphy said.

“Our efforts to #FlattenTheCurve are STARTING TO PAY OFF,” he announced on Twitter. But during his daily press briefing, the governor warned that New Jersey residents must continue strict social distancing measures, saying that to ease up now would prove ‘literally disastrous.”

“The curve is flattening. But this is no time to spike any footballs or to take our foot off the gas. This isn’t over — not by a long shot. Our job now is to keep flattening [the curve] to the point where our day-over-day increase is zero,” he said. “If we keep up with our current practices, we can get through the peak with the hospital beds that we’re preparing.

“If we relax our social distancing, our health care system will be overrun with a surge four times what it could be. That would be literally disastrous … your life and the lives of our medical personnel will be in much more danger,” he said.

Gov. Murphy said state projections show a peak in cases happening between April 19 and May 11, with a peak in hospitalizations between April 10 and April 28. The best case scenario shows the state peaking at 86,000 cases, more than double the current number, if social distancing continues.

Gov. Murphy also said he signed an executive order on Monday allowing retired public employees to return to work to help in whatever capacity they can during the coronavirus emergency.

“We need all the experience help we can get,” he said. Returning to work would not impact the pension status of retired public employees, he said.

Gov. Murphy also said he spoke on Monday with President Donald Trump, who has granted his request for New Jersey to access to some hospital beds on the USNS Comfort, now docked at a Manhattan pier. The Navy hospital ship has been designated to handle an overflow of non-COVID patients in New York City hospitals, although New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he will ask the president to allow the ship to treat COVID patients.

The governor on Friday ordered American flags to be flown at half staff “indefinitely, for those we have lost, and those we will lose as a result of the pandemic. This is one of the greatest tragedies to hit our state and our nation.”

He said that with all funeral services postponed, “We must have a visible memorial of those we have lost. This can help make sure the loss is not forgotten.”

The governor noted Saturday that several major religious holidays, including Easter, Passover and Ramadan, when families traditionally tend to gather, are coming up soon.

“Our desire is to come together but our need and our mandate is to find a way to celebrate separately,” to prevent the spread of the virus, he said. Instead of thinking of it as social distancing, he said, citizens should “figure it as social solidarity.”

The governor said he expects crisis to drag “deep into May.”

Some 47% of the deaths statewide were people ages 80 or over, and 21% were residents of long-term-care facilities, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the press briefing on Wednesday.

Gov. Murphy said New Jersey still needs more health care workers, ventilators, personal protective equipment and hospital beds.

He noted that 350 ventilators from the federal stockpile are expected to arrive in the state Wednesday, in addition to 300 released on Tuesday and 200 last week.

On its own, he said, New Jersey has been able to locate 100 million pieces of personal protective equipment [PPE] that have begun to flow into the state’s warehouses for distribution to health care systems across the state.

“This will come at a cost of tens of tens of millions of dollars. But no price is too high to pay to save a life and to protect health care workers. We have their backs,” he said.

RECRUITING MORE DOCTORS AND NURSES

The governor also issued an executive order Wednesday to make rules more flexible for retired or foreign doctors and nurses who wish to join the battle against the virus in New Jersey.

The order temporarily reactivates the licenses of recently retired health care professionals and grant temporary licenses to doctors licensed in foreign countries. The executive order also temporarily permits certain health care professionals to perform acts outside of their ordinary scope of practice and grants broad civil immunity to health care professionals and facilities providing services in good faith in support of New Jersey’s COVID-19 response efforts.

So far, 5,200 health care professionals have stepped forward and applied on the state’s COVID-19.nj.gov/volunteer website, the governor said.

“We’re also unleashing doctors and nurses in their last year of school. Let me put on my Uncle Sam hat and say: We need you. We’ll take folks for anywhere as long as they are properly licensed,” he said. “Your talents will be matched to where the needs are greatest.”

RESPONSE TO TRUMP STATEMENT

During Wednesday’s briefing, a reporter asked for the governor’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s statement Tuesday at the White House that New York and New Jersey “got off to a very late start” in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The facts don’t support that. I don’t think any state in America started earlier than we did, except perhaps Washington, which had the first cases. We founded our task force in early January,” the governor said.

“It hasn’t crept into any exchange we have ever had with the president. It hasn’t come up because it isn’t true,” Gov. Murphy said.

Actually, the New Jersey governor “was far ahead of the federal government in responding swiftly and decisively to the spread of COVID-19. If anything, the federal government has been following his lead,” Murphy’s communications director, Mahen Gunaratna, said on Tuesday.

Gov. Murphy issued a stay-at-home order on March 21, one of the first in the nation to do so. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued his order the day before.

NEW LONG-TERM-CARE RULES

More than 80 of the state’s 375 long-term-care facilities have at least one resident testing positive for coronavirus, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

As a result, the state has issued two new guidance for those facilities, she said.

First, all residents who are symptomatic or having respiratory difficulty must wear masks, she said.

Second, separate wings or floors must be set up for residents displaying COVID-19 symptoms, and the facilities must limit staff members working between the wings, Ms. Persichilli said.

WARNING ON OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS

The governor also expressed concern about people entering New Jersey from other states that have been less aggressive in restricting social distancing.

“I don’t want anyone coming in from some other part of the country where they have lax policies. We [in New Jersey] are not going through hell and back to flatten that curve, only to have some lowest common denominator throw gasoline on the fire” of virus spread, he said.

Gov. Murphy said for now, New Jersey won’t go as far as Florida, which has set up checkpoints and threatened jail time for travelers from New Jersey, New York and Connecticut who don’t comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order for them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Florida, which had 5,489 positive cases as of Tuesday, the sixth highest in the nation, has lagged behind other states in closing schools and nonessential businesses, in restricting social gatherings and in ordering residents to stay home.

