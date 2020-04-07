Margo Forsyth Wright

Star News Group Staff
Margo Forsyth Wright, 82, formerly of Bay Head, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. 

She was born on May 27, 1937. It is with heavy hearts I wish to inform our mother’s passing.

She was a lifelong resident of Bay Head before relocating to Delray Beach, Florida in 1998. Margo graduated from Bay Head