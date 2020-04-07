Gerald Vincent ‘Jerry’ Lynch

Gerald Vincent Lynch, of Wall, formerly of Belmar, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center due to coronavirus complications.

Jerry Lynch was the Founder of Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, was a hotel owner and a prominent tenor.

Jerry was born in Bayonne in 1925 to