Weekend sale aided fishermen hurt by restaurant closures

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s Shore Fresh Seafood teamed up with the Fisherman’s Dock Cooperative for an outdoor market last weekend offered customers a safe way to get fresh seafood while supporting their local fishermen.

Between April 3 and April 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers were able to get their favorite catch, from fluke to scallops and much more.

Owner Rich Brecka, who organized the market, said it is incredibly important to support the local fishing industry during these hard times.

“Due to the closure of many restaurants in the tristate area, our fishermen are suffering,” Mr. Brecka, with the supply now much higher than the demand.

Mr. Brecka said close to 90 percent of all the seafood consumed in the United States is through restaurants, not home cooking, and with this demand dropping, wholesale prices on fresh seafood are at an all-time low, with operating costs staying the same.

“With these restaurants being closed, the demand has been greatly reduced, to only markets and takeout restaurants that serve fresh local fish,” he said.

The weekend outdoor market at 57 Channel Drive is a small way to try and help put these fishermen who have been struggling. It is expected to offer fluke, black sea bass, scallops, porgies, bluefish, monkfish, weakfish, mackerel, whiting and squid.

The Fishermen’s Dock Cooperative is one of two active fishing cooperatives in New Jersey, its website says. It was incorporated in the early 1950s, and the co-op’s current members are sons of the founders, with several third- or fourth-generation commercial fishermen.

