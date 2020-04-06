Seeds of Service ‘flooded’ with calls in virus emergency

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Now in the third week of the coronavirus crisis, more and more families are beginning to feel the economic impact as most businesses remain closed and workers have been laid off.

One local organization that found itself in need of help now is one of the most helpful in Brick Township’s – Seeds of Service [SOS], which during a regular month provides over 500 local households with food, clothing, financial assistance and dozens of other services.

Since the crisis began, the phone calls to the charity “have been flooding in” as more local residents find themselves in need of assistance.

“We have over 500 households that we serve just on a regular monthly basis, which is thousands of people,” SOS Executive Director Christie Winters told The Ocean Star on Tuesday. “Right now, it looks like we’re currently up to about 650 households. Over the last three weeks our numbers definitely have grown.”

Seeds of Service runs a self-sustaining charity from its location at 725 Mantoloking Road. It began in the wake of Superstorm Sandy helping hurricane victims, and it sustains itself through selling and trading donated clothing and furniture online. Ms. Winters said that it takes 83 people to run the building, many of whom are special needs students enrolled in Brick Schools’ work preparedness program whom she has lost after New Jersey schools were canceled.

But for two weeks now it’s only been able to operate one of its 28 programs and food operations. It has provided hundreds of households with “emergency baskets” of food and some hygiene provisions. Ms. Winters thanked Fulfill Food Bank for being able to amp up its food supply.

The emergency baskets consist of six different bags of different types of foods, from frozen chickens to dried fruits. Recipients also receive fresh vegetables, for which Ms. Winters thanked the Brick Trader Joe’s for their help.

In the first week, SOS delivered 286 emergency baskets. Now, although they’ve switched to curbside pickup, she says they will make another hundred plus baskets this Thursday and Friday.

“We have three amazing team members who are running the inside operations,packing all of the emergency baskets, prepping them, getting them ready,” Ms. Winters said.

Now, with the charity struggling to sustain itself, Ms. Winters needs the community’s help to continue helping those who need it the most. Seeds of Service has launched an online fundraising campaign seeking financial donations so the charity can continue running.

