Police seek baby video monitors for hospital

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Township police are seeking donations of baby video camera monitors to help hospital staff watch over patients at Ocean County Medical Center.

The department announced Tuesday that it will be accepting donations of the baby monitors in a bin outside of the Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services headquarters at Civic Plaza at 270 Chambers Bridge Road.

EMS staff will disinfect the monitors before bringing them to the hospital. Police are seeking monitors with screens 3 inches or larger with video feedback.

“Usually during times of disaster, the police are the ones on the frontlines taking the brunt of the danger and stress. During this [coronavirus outbreak], it is the hospital staff and the EMTs that are mostly in harm’s way,” the department said in the release.

Police ask that people do not linger at the location, and just simply drop off the monitors and leave out of respect for social distancing.

Monitors can also be purchased for donation at Walmart, Target or Amazon.

The department thanked the community for all the support it is receiving.

“Everyday, we receive calls and messages of encouragement asking how you can help and donations of food. It is in times like these that we truly realize the strength of our community.”

