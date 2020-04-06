Manasquan Recreation to host social distancing Easter egg hunt

MANASQUAN — With Easter approaching, Manasquan Recreation is hosting an Easter egg hunt that is slightly different from the borough’s traditional event.

Residents who would like to participate in the fun are being asked to hang a decorated Easter egg picture in the window of their home by Sunday, April 5.

The pictures should be visible from the sidewalk so children can walk around the town and spot them. Families can keep track of how many they find and tag @squanrec on Instagram as they search for eggs.

Participants can print a picture of a decorated Easter egg — visit https://www.warriorrec.com/ and click on the egg hunt photo — or create their own.

