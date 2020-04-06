Fatal crash on GSP in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-car collision Monday morning at milepost 99.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of the victims were not available Monday afternoon, State Police Lt. Ted Schafer said.

The crash, reported at 10:24 a.m., involved a gray BMW and a red Toyota, he said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was transported to a nearby hospital, he said.

Responding, in addition to state police, were the Wall Township Police EMS and Wall fire departments.

[more_CS]

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.