Ocean County churches offer support, even at distance

As efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 intensify, houses of worship across Ocean County are finding alternative avenues to reach their congregations to offer counseling and prayers, as well as providing online platforms for monetary contributions to help stay afloat.

“On the one hand, we’ve all had some limited experience with other virus outbreaks: Ebola, MERS and SARS; however, nothing like the coronavirus COVID-19 in over 100 years,” the Rev. Robert Nagy of All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head said.

“On the other hand, due mostly to climate change, we’ve experienced and recovered from, in one form or another, weather-caused disasters leaving in their wake the destruction of lives and property. The obvious difficulty with the coronavirus is the unknown. When will it end? What difficulties lie ahead? Can we be better prepared for future pandemics?”

Major resources that houses of worship are using in an effort to remain connected to congregations are social media platforms such as Facebook Live and online programs such as Zoom that offer a path to virtual worship and a chance for church ministries and groups to meet remotely.

“We are live-streaming the services that we are still holding with only two or three gathered together live. We are conducting official meetings via Zoom,” said the Rev. Gary Breton of the Orthodox Christian Church of the Annunciation in Brick.

“I am directing people to educational videos that some of my brother priests have produced over the years and are available mostly via YouTube. Our parishioners are calling each other; the more able-bodied and healthy are tending to those who are less so. We’re trying to continue to be the church in this new environment in which we find ourselves.”

Mother Victoria Pretti of St. Mary’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant Beach agreed that parishes have “had to make all kinds of special accommodations and arrangements during this extra-challenging time.”

“Our Sunday worship services have been suspended for almost a month now, and Holy Week and Easter are coming up in just a few days. On all the Sundays we can’t meet together, I’ve been doing prayer services using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. each Sunday,” she said.

“These are about 20 to 30 minutes long and include some prayers as well as the gospel reading and my sermon for that week. We’ve had a great response to those. People are very afraid and confused right now, so hearing about God’s love, compassion and commitment to them is more important now than ever.”

Parishes are even finding that the online form of worship is drawing more of an attendance than regular services.

